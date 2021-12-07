May 26, 1932 – Dec. 05, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Clarene B. Guercio, 89, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Natchez, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Guercio was born May 26, 1932, in Helena, AR, the daughter of Samuel Brocato and Sarah Coco Brocato.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack J. “Jake” Guercio; three siblings, including her fraternal twin sister, Celeste, Rosanne, and David.

Survivors include her sons, Paul Guercio of Biloxi, MS and Timothy Guercio of Natchez and sister, Paula Brocato Baker of Panama City, FL.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.