Dec. 18, 1992 – Nov. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Frederick “Freddy” James Carter, Jr., 28, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 26, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammett officiating; burial will follow at Clarmount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at King Soloman Baptist Church and on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged be considerate of the family and wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Frederick was born on Dec. 18, 1992, to Elanda F. White Wallace and Frederick Carter, Sr., in Adams County, MS.

Frederick James Carter Jr. is preceded in death by his mother, Elanda Faye White Wallace, grandparents, Nancy and Robert White, David Wallace, Easter Earl, Lou

James Washington Sr., Marquerite Washington, Gloria May Holmes, Bill Hunt Jr. and Gloria Dean Deer, aunts, Augustin O’Neal, Lydia White Seals, Dorothy Minor,

Gwendolyn White and Janie White Miles; uncles, Edward “Roy” White and Navander Washington and cousins Kendrick Fells, Tavonte D. White and Timothy O’Neal.

Frederick leaves to cherish his memories to his fathers, Marvin D. Wallace( Janee) and Frederick J. Carter Sr. (Rhonda); son, Jayden M. Nelson; brothers, Dominique R. Drake, Kobryn B. Wallace, Eligerel Q. White, Donald White Jr., Zelphany Davis, Rodney Haney; sisters, Marquita Wallace, Sierra Wallace, Kabryn M. Thomas, Evangeline S. Jones, Emesha Jones, Mercedes Nelson, Bernice White, Sylvia White, Chalsie R. White, all of Irving, TX; grandmothers, Marylee White of Vidalia, LA, and Alfredia Wallace; grandfather, Robert L. White Jr.; nieces and nephews, Antoine D. Dobbins. Ja’kyia F. Winston, Ja’kel K. Winston; uncles, Corey Wallace Collierville, TN, Jamie, LJ, Shoinrell, Bill III, Zachary Robinson (Kizzy), Deandrew, Percy Jr., Micheal Jones, Mayor Willie White (Lashae), Rev. Micheal White (Joyce) of Port Gibson, MS, Chicho Hawkins of Memphis, TN, Barney Hawkins of Tesla, OK, Dwight Hawkins of Indiana, Ind, Walter L. White, Kendrick “Tut” Washington (Katrina), Charles Tony Credit (Denise),

Robert Terrell Jr. (Tamitha) of Litthe Elm, TX; aunts, Lachelle White Smith (Keith), Erice White, Andronica Hawkins, Roberta White, Deloris White Davis(Tommie), Charlene White, Alexander N. White, Robbie S. Wallace of Collierville, TN, Kyla Calvin, Vera and Traci Griffin (Kenneth); godmother, Beatrice O’Neal; Special Family and Friends, Arvin Tenner, Lorenzo

Chatman, Kina Chatman, Nicholas Chatman, Ricky McGrudeger, Damien Fleming, Ja’kyla Jones, John Givens, Derrick Dobbins, Mercedes Davis, Jakari

Winston, Najja Barnes, Althea White, Donald Ellis, Elvelyn Dillard, Carolyn Slacks Myles, Willie Evans, and host of other family and friends.

