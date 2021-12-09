Junkin: Stepped up for Green Wave

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Paxton Junkin was voted as a Best of Preps winner in October. (Jody Upton | Cathedral Athletics)

NATCHEZ — Cathedral senior Paxton Junkin was voted the Athlete of the week for the first half of October. At the time, Junkin had nearly led the Green Wave to victory over Central Hinds Academy after quarterback Noah Russ was injured. 

In the game he did about everything he could to put his team in a position to win. Junkin completed three out of four passes for 59 yards, had a touchdown pass. Caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He had six carries for 60 yards. Additionally, he made 13 tackles on defense and had three punts for a 42 yard average. 

Looking back on the game he recalls a few things. 

“I just knew I had to step up into a good spot and make the most of the situation,” Junkin said. “We didn’t win but we came close in the end. If we had won the game it would have been in my top five games for sure.” 

This season the Green Wave had younger coaches who brought new energy to the football program. Cathedral made the playoffs but lost in the first round to Bayou Academy. Junkin said he and the team gave it all they had. 

Now, he is looking forward to the Green Wave’s baseball season. It will be his last as a senior. Junkin was the hero last year for Cathedral when his walk-off double lifted Cathedral into the playoffs past ACCS in extra innings.  

“We have a good group who seems to work hard,” Junkin said. “I want to win a state championship in baseball this year.”

More News

Crime reports, December 10, 2021

Miss-Lou faces possible severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday

Suspect in murder of MS Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris is being held in Adams County Jail

VIDEO: Von Drehle celebrates employee retirement after 55-year career

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Have you seen the Natchez-filmed Christmas movie, Every Time A Bell Rings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...