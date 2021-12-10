Crime reports, December 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Cornelius Cortez Arbuthnot, 34, 13 Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $427.50.

Desmond Darrell Washington, 34, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Tyrone Williams, 21, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two malicious mischief reports on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Concordia Bank.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Alarm on Morgantown Road.

Breaking and entering on Desoto Street.

Towed vehicle on Westwood Road.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Camellia Drive.

Traffic stop at Forks of the Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject o Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shtos fired on North Union Street.

Fight in progress on Minor Street.

Reports — Monday

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Toni Dewayne Proby, 41, 13 Front Street, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.

Robert Earl Bailey, 71, 301 Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. Released on no bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

Breaking and entering on Michael Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Front Street.

Intelligence report on Gaylor Road.

Trespassing on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Prowler on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

Missing person on Robins Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Blackwell Road.

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Theft on Hutchins Landing Road.

False alarm on Cranfield Road.

Welfare concern/check on Robins Lake Road.

False alarm on Grove Acres Road.

Malicious mischief on Steam Plant Road.

Prowler on Front Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Casey Nickole Stutzman, 37, 25 Pecan Way, Natchez, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Crystal Howard, 40, 255 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of money laundering, bank fraud, forgery, computer fraud and identity theft.

Summer Champlin, 37, 506 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of conspiring to commit burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen things and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Kelly Francis, 48, 180 Airport Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.

Willie Davis Jr. 53, 513 5th Street, Ferriday, on charge of attempted first degree murder.

Melvin L. Jones, 44, 422 Delaware Avenue, on charges of aggravated second degree battery.

Charles Edward Dye II, 39, 1738 Haphazard Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, status hearing for driving under suspension and charges of no proof of insurance and terrorizing.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on Irving Lane

Loud music in Concordia Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Logan Sewell Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Campbell Drive

Nuisance animals on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Simple burglary on Moose Lodge Road

Theft on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Theft on Sage Road

Juvenile problem on Knocker Road

Miscellaneous call on 5th Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on US84

Fight on 7th Street

Aggravated battery on Shady Lane

Domestic violence on Apple Street

Miscellaneous call on Watson Alley

Miscellaneous call on Shady Lane

Miscellaneous call on Lee Tyler Road

Miscellaneous call on Lee Tyler Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 131

Medical call on 7th Street

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on Natchez Bridge

Medical call on Lynn Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 65

Theft on Weecama Drive

Fire on Dee Street

Medical call on Kindergarten Road

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Suspicious person on Doty Road

Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on Pear Street

Disturbance at Dodge Store

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Medical call on Black Bayou Road

Medical call on 7th Street