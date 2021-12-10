Crispin Todd Reece

Dec. 7, 1962 – Nov. 26, 2021

Crispin “Cris” Todd Reece passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home, in Alexandria, MN. He was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Wadena, MN to Charles and Delories Reece. After graduating high school in 1981, he began his lifetime career in the United States Coast Guard. His first duty station was the Coast Guard Cutter Munro, which participated in salvage efforts when Korean Airline Flight 007 was shot down by Russia. His other duty stations involved a Search and Rescue/Law enforcement unit in Milwaukee, WI, Patrol boat CGC Pt. Lobos out of Panama City, FL, an Aids to Navigation unit in Huron, OH, USCGC Bayberry homeported in Seattle, WA, an Aids to Navigation unit in Green Bay, WI and the USCGC Greenbrier homeported in Natchez, MS. Further assignments included Quality Control at Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, WI, for the building of new ships ordered by the Coast Guard and he finished his career with the USCGC Dallas homeported in Charleston, South Carolina. During his tenure on the CGC Dallas he participated in the arrest and confiscation of 15 drug shipments that totaled just less than 1 billion dollars street value as well as participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Mediterranean theater. He held an Electromechanical degree and at the time of his retirement ranked as Senior Chief Petty Officer. Several people owe their lives to this man.

When not serving our country he drove semi-tractor trailers with a flawless safety record, enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing and diving. He also enjoyed handing out thousands of two-dollar bills to children especially twins.

Despite everything he accomplished he considered his greatest achievement to be his family. Cris is survived by his ex-wife, Dena Reece; daughter, Bianca Krasnic, granddaughter, Remi Pressgrove; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Brad and Dorie LeMay; in-laws, Tony and Valerie Cavazos; three siblings, Craig (Tina) Darwin and Lisa and his stepmother, Bernie Reece.

Cris was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Delories Reece.

A memorial service from Dec. 6, 2021, can be viewed on Cris’ obituary page from the Anderson Funeral Home website. Burial will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.