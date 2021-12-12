Wesley: Fast feet for the Bulldogs

NATCHEZ — Cross Country and Track runner Racheal Wesley was voted the best of preps winner in early October for her performance at the Cathedral Invitational. Wesley completed the 5K course at Duncan Park in 25 minutes and 51.67 seconds to place 28th.

At the state meet, Wesley finished in 27th and was the top runner for the Bulldogs. It was a good season for the sophomore who missed her freshman year due to COVID-19. Her first year to run with the Bulldogs was in 7th grade.

“It was great to see my growth and my time improve for each meet after I missed last year,” Wesley said. “I was able to get quicker times this season. I learned how to breathe better and I worked harder to get in shape.”

This soccer season she will not be joining the Bulldogs on the field. Instead, she will be focusing her time and energy on track and field. Indoor season training is already underway as she ran laps around the track Tuesday afternoon.

She is excited for the upcoming outdoor season. It offers a chance to improve from her start in 7th grade. At the time, running track was new to her so she didn’t do so good.

“I’m excited to run again indoors and do better,” Wesley said. “Running in the cold can be a little hard to run in. The air burns my nose but I have to push through it. It gets me better for the outdoor season.”

Her goal for the track season is to improve her times and get better for the next cross country season. With college on the horizon, she hopes her times will get their attention so she can earn a scholarship.

In addition to running, Wesley is a member of the choir, she sings soprano, and is in the color guard. She also attends Natchez Early College as a sophomore.

“I’m kind of nervous because I feel like time is going by so fast,” Wesley said. “I want to do good. I know I have to focus on track right now. I’m nervous and excited for my future. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”