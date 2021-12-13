Vidalia, Ferriday, Delta Charter players selected to All-District teams

These Vidalia players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team.

1st team offense- Gabe Bourke, offensive lineman and Chris Brooks, wide receiver.

2nd team offense- Sema’j Hayes, quarterback and Brendan McMillan, wide receiver.

1st team defense- Nick Banks, linebacker and Josh Davis defensive line.

2nd team defense- Kabari Davis, linebacker, Tray Hill, linebacker and Devin Jackson, linebacker.

These Ferriday players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team.

1st team offense Jaquarius Davis, running back and Maurice Smith, offensive lineman.

2nd team offense Dylan Boxley, wide receiver and Kylin Davis, offensive lineman.

1st team defense Sharone Finister, defensive back.

These Delta Charter players were selected to the LHSAA 2-1A All-District team