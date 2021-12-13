Vidalia, Ferriday, Delta Charter players selected to All-District teams
Published 12:36 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
These Vidalia players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team.
- 1st team offense- Gabe Bourke, offensive lineman and Chris Brooks, wide receiver.
- 2nd team offense- Sema’j Hayes, quarterback and Brendan McMillan, wide receiver.
- 1st team defense- Nick Banks, linebacker and Josh Davis defensive line.
- 2nd team defense- Kabari Davis, linebacker, Tray Hill, linebacker and Devin Jackson, linebacker.
These Ferriday players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team.
- 1st team offense Jaquarius Davis, running back and Maurice Smith, offensive lineman.
- 2nd team offense Dylan Boxley, wide receiver and Kylin Davis, offensive lineman.
- 1st team defense Sharone Finister, defensive back.
These Delta Charter players were selected to the LHSAA 2-1A All-District team
- 1st team offense Aiden Ferguson, offensive lineman, Peyton Roberts, running back, and Juvari Singleton, athlete.
- 2nd team offense Jared Barron, tight end.
- 1st team defense Chase McGraw, defensive lineman, Jestin Garrison, defensive back,
- 2nd team defense Curtis Bullitts, linebacker.