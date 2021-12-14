Crime Reports: December 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Vernon Tenner, 46, 6780 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.

Rhet Caden McDonald, 19, 4 Summerfield Place, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Williams Gage Myers, 29, 1205 East Flowers Road, Terry, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Carl Anthony Mitchell, 59, 104 Cherokee Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Friday

Devin Markel Collins, 29, 2807 Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to comply. Bond set at $525.75 on first count and $623.75 on second count.

Dexter Ulysses Johnson, 54, 2902 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Jason Andrew Smith, 40, 15 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $473.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reckless driving on George F. West Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Brentwood Lane.

Fight in progress on Main Street.

Hit and run on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Johns Lane.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Three traffic stops at Natchez Toyota.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

False alarm on Inez Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on New Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Malt Shop.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Morgan Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Judith Lynn Roberts, 51, No address, Natchez, on charge of failure to comply with requests of a law enforcement officer. Held on $500.00 bond.

Iran Ashibra Willis, 39, 548 Concordia Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Darren Christopher Profice, 43, 45 Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on South Sunflower Road.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on Roseland Forest Drive.

Intelligence report on Roseland Forest Drive.

Unwanted subject on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Magnolia Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Port.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Property damage on Brighton Plantation Road.

Theft on Triplett Drive.

Juvenile problem on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Daysharne K Newbikk, 22, 109 Rowan Court, Sicily Island, non consensual disclosure of a private image

Atira C Rushing, 39, 405 10th Street, Ferriday, poss of schedule II intro of contraband accessory to theft of less than $1,000

Gabrielle Leeonna Piercefield 19, 405 10th Street Ferriday, poss of marijuana, theft of less than $1,000 abs intro of contraband.

Gavin M Creel, 44, 15 Cadet Street, Vidalia, warrant for another agency

Bryan C Reid, 23, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, resisting an officer on three counts, domestic abuse and battery (strangulation)

Robert Wright Jr, 52, 133 Morris Road, Vidalia, possesion of schedule II drugs on two counts, illegal possession of stolen things.

Arrests — Friday

Jeremy A Dosset, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, BWTFA failure to signal, failure to register and no drivers license

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Front Street

Medical call on Collins Road

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Airport Road

Medical call on Danny Drive

Reports — Sunday

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 3196

Auto accident on US84

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Theft on Airport Road

Miscellaneous call on McJunkin Lane

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on MLK Drive

Medical call on Cadet Street

Reports — Saturday

Attempted break in on Oak Street

Auto Accident on Canal Street

Reckless driving on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Nuisance animals on Magoun Road

Forgery on Main Street

Nuisance animals on Eagle Road

Medical call on 8th Street

Theft on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Mary Lane

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Georgia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Domestic violence on Belle Grove Circle

Attempted break in on Airport Road

Reports — Friday

Auto accident on US84

Auto accident on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Calhoun Road

Attempted break in on Louisiana 65

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Welfare check on Levens Addition Road

Miscellaneous call on Roundtree Road

Theft on Lakeshore Drive

Miscellaneous call on Wall Street

Auto Accident on US84