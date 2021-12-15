March 20, 1972 – Dec. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating.

Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel. Social distancing and mask are required.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com