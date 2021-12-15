Court Case Conclusions: December 15, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 3-9:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Dec. 7)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 3-9:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 8:

Williams Warren Smith, 62, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Fine set at $748.75.

Rosina Berry, 38, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Rosina Jones Berry, 38, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Adrianna Davis, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Casey Kiara Johnson, 24, not guilty of simple assault.

Keneatra Jernese Johnson, 25, not guilty of simple assault.

Richardo Dewon Page, 28, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 30 days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from all Blue Sky (Exxon stores). No fine assessed.

Simon Marshall Walley, 51, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Fine set at $457.50.

Jade Reine Wilson, 32, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Oriana Jonell Brown, 24, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.

Robert C. Foley, 64, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Robert C. Foley, 64, charge with public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Case remanded to files.

Lucas Lorenzo Rogers, 37, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case dismissed.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana. Case dismissed.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Derrick Devonte Washington, 27, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: discharge of firearm. Sentenced to 15 days suspended. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Darrin Lashawn Williams, 41, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files.

Sam Woods, 59, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 100 days with 98 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fins set at $748.75.

Sam Woods, 59, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: injury. Sentenced to 100 days with 98 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Sam Woods, 59, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended. Sentenced to 100 days with 98 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.