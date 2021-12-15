Eric J. Green

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Eric James Green, 57, of Natchez, who died Thursday,

December 2, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2.

Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at Zion Chapel #2 from noon until service time. Please be considerate of the family, be sure to wash hands when able to, use hand sanitizer, wear your mask and practice social distancing. Observe all safety precautions.

Eric was born November 21, 1964, in Natchez, the son of Rosie M. Butler Green and Elbert Green Sr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Corrine Ruffin Green, brothers, Henry Earl Green and Louis Washington, and grandparents, Cora Bennett Birdie, Henry Butler, George and Julia Green, and step-grandfather, Willie Birdie.

Eric leaves to cherish his memories: Daughters: Ericka M. Green and Vanesha Ruffin, and son, Christopher A. Green, five sisters: Ida Davis (James), Delores Coleman, Inez Green, Caroline (Cal) Green, and Patricia Butler, four brothers, Richard Butler, Elbert Green, Jr.,Milton Green, Darnell Green, Sr, and Michael Butler. He also leaves to cherish his memories a special partner, Sharice Jackson, god-siblings Clarence Green and Marie Connor and great niece, Kianna Bridgewater. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.