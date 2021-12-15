Joseph Lee Coleman

June 17, 1939 – Dec. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Joseph was born on June 17, 1939, to Louis Coleman Sr. and Malinda Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Louis Coleman, Jr.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories special nieces, Viola “Pat” Jackson, Kimberly (Favian) Moore, and special nephew, Sylvester Matthews Jr. all of Natchez, MS who served as his caregivers; nephew: Lionell Smith of Derrider, LA, Frank J. Russell of Sacramento, CA, and Charles Smith of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

