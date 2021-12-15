March 11, 1944 – Dec. 12, 2021

Funeral services for Margurite Bowser, 77, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Pastor Eric and betty Price will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bowser, daughter of Frederick and Sarah Brown White was born in New Orleans, LA and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

She is survived by her husband, Ivory Bowser; nine children, Jeffery White, Gregory White and Janet Greene and her husband Robert, all of Vidalia; Frederick Davis and his wife Sharon of New Orleans; Warren Davis and his wife, Alma of Jonesville, LA; Kenneth Davis of Ferriday; Edward Davis and Bryan Davis of Fort Worth, TX; Verlene Golden and her husband, Gregory of Grand Prairie, TX; one brother, Phillip White of Compton, CA; one sister, Geneva Lyles of New Orleans; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

COVID-19 guidelines are enforced by wearing a mask.

