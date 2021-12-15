Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

Dec. 11, 1986 – Dec. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Tyeshia was born on December 11, 1986, to Harry Lee Smith Sr and Fate Boxley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry L Smith Sr.; grandparents: Judge and Lucinda Terrell and Eddie Smith Sr. and Rosa Owens.

Tye leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Nicholas Anderson and Josiah Simmons; parents, Charles and Fate Boxley; siblings: Harry Lee (Eva) Smith Jr., Demarcus Smith, and Ahmond, Stephanie, and Britany Boxley; nephews and nieces: Darius and Lamar Smith, Makala and Amaya Smith, and Hayleigh Boxley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.