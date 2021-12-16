Bulldogs sign National Letters of Intent, headed to Lorman, Perkinston

NATCHEZ — Bulldogs Aysia Pollard and Joshua Thomas signed National Letters of Intent to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Pollard signed with Alcorn State to play softball, and Thomas will play football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Pollard is a senior for the Bulldogs. She is a student at Natchez Early College and is heading into college as a junior. While Natchez Early College experience limited her college options by cutting out community colleges, she will enter Alcorn State as a junior.

She said last summer she wanted to study Criminal Psychology to understand what goes on in a criminal’s mind but now wants to study Psychology. Alcorn State offered her a scholarship, and she liked the proximity to home.

“People can come watch me with every home game. I felt like I fit in, and I felt comfortable there,” Pollard said. “When we visited the dorms. They gave me a tour. I could see myself being there. I could see myself playing and living there.”

Bonita Hamilton will have her powerhouse for one final season. Pollard hit .759 last season for the Bulldogs and will have an opportunity to play one last season with her teammates. She looks forward to the spring.

“I want us to have fun and come together as a team,” Pollard said.

Bulldog track star and wide receiver Joshua Thomas earned a chance to continue his football career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Thomas had 304 yards receiving his senior year of high school.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offers a great opportunity for him to compete at the next level and improve as a player. He hopes to earn a scholarship to another school in a few years.

“It’s like a university. All the facilities are top-notch, and it is a great place to be,” Thomas said. “I’m far enough away from home but still close to home… It was the best opportunity for me to grow as a player.”

In the weight room, Thomas is a leader who pushes himself to get stronger. In track, he competed for the Bulldogs at the MHSAA 5A State Championships in the high jump where he finished sixth. He will forgo his senior track season and enroll early at MGCCC.

His track career is not officially over. He said he might try out for MGCCC’s track team. January 10th is the first day he can move in at the college. At MGCCC he will study sports medicine because sports therapy interests him. He is looking ahead to the next chapter in his career.

“It’s hard to take in. I love this feeling though,” Thomas said. “The fact I’m fixing to graduate and play at the college level has always been my dream.”