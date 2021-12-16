City contracts with security firm to help ward off vandalism downtown

NATCHEZ — In a special, mostly virtual, six-minute-long meeting of the Mayor and Board of Alderman on Thursday afternoon, the city hired a private security firm to provide additional security along the riverfront and in the downtown area of the city.

The firm contracted, FSA Enterprises, is owned by Frederick Lane of Natchez.

Mayor Dan Gibson and Alderwoman Felicia Irving were in attendance at the meeting. Alderwomen Valencia Hall and Sarah Carter Smith and Alderman Ben Davis attended the meeting virtually. Aldermen Billie Joe Frazier and Dan Dillard were absent.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the city has suffered some vandalism in the last few days, particularly of Christmas decorations in the downtown area. Just as it did last year, the firm will supply one unarmed officer to patrol the downtown area at a cost of $15 an hour or $420 per week.

“Just as we did last year, we think it is wise to provide some additional security,” Gibson said. “We want to keep the area safe and decorations protected for our citizens and tourists to enjoy during the holidays.”