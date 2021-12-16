Sept. 19, 1940 – Dec. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ezekiel Green, 81, of Natchez, who died Monday, December 13, 2021 in Natchez will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20. 2021 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Ezekiel was born September 19, 1940, in Fayette, the son of Annie Laura Banks Green and Floyd Green. He is a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was a retired warehouse worker. Mr. Green was baptized at an early age at Mount Nebo Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and bike riding.

He is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and five sisters.

Ezekiel leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Leontine Taylor Price of New Orleans; brother, Herbert Banks; two grandchildren, Jovan Williams and Elboogie Williams; one great grandchild, three special nieces: Janice Fletcher (Tony), Tabathy Hunt and Christine Banks; great aunt, Emma Larry; nephew; Henry Turner; niece, Frances Parker and other relatives.

