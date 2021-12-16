Ferriday overcomes COVID hurdle, ready for Port Gibson

FERRIDAY — After missing an entire season of basketball because of COVID, Ferriday’s teams missed a week of action due to a player testing positive on the team. They returned to action last Friday against Sicily Island and are back on the practice court this week preparing for Port Gibson Friday.

Head coach Lisa Abron said the majority of her team actually missed five days because they were vaccinated and did not have to quarantine. The player who tested positive was able to return to action Monday.

She said the time out did not have much of a negative impact on the team’s performance. The missed days did throw them a little out of rhythm in their 62-22 thrashing of Sicily Island.

“We were a little bit off but we are not too far behind,” Abron said. “We will make up for it. Our next game is Friday which is good. It gives us time to get our legs back and we can make sure our girls don’t forget any assignments.”

Ferriday Boy’s coach Shawn Davis was out with COVID for a week but returned to work today and is coaching again, Abron said. The teams are back and moving full steam ahead and everyone has tested negative, she said.

The Trojan’s football team missed an entire month of football practice over the summer because of COVID and it cost them a lot of time to develop. Ferriday’s basketball team was lucky to not miss that much time, Abron said. She said she felt more worry about the situation than the kids did.

“Kids are resilient,” Abron said. “Fortunately it didn’t spread. We will keep moving forward. We will try to do some things to prevent it from happening again. I am asking the players to wear masks and sanitize. I want to make sure no one is sick. I will make sure no one is seriously sick and if there is any concern I will send them home.”