Multiple counties’ first responders to participate in full-scale exercise today

Published 8:04 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

During a full-scale exercise at Alcorn last year, first responders place several student volunteers with pretend injuries in the Adams County AM BUS, which is a county-owned school bus that has been repurposed to hold stretchers for multiple people and medical equipment. (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Don’t be alarmed if law enforcement vehicles, ambulances and other first responders are seen today in the area of Old Hwy 84 and the Adams County Safe Room.

At approximately 8 a.m. today, a Tri-county Regional Emergency Planning Committee comprised of Jefferson, Adams and Franklin counties will conduct a full-scale exercise on Old Hwy 84 at Lee’s Dale, said Natchez and Adams County community liaison Neifa Hardy.

A number of agencies will be involved in the exercise, she said, including Merit Health, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Fire Department and Highway Patrol as well as Cathedral and Franklin County students.

The exercise would start at the Adams County Safe Room then move to the “accident site,” Hardy said. After the drill is over, everyone involved will reconvene at the Safe Room for After Action Review, where they assess their response and make adjustments to streamline their process in case of a real emergency.

