Crime Reports: Dec. 17, 2021
Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests available.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Monroe Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Shots fired on Old Washington Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.
Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Theft on South Union Street.
Intelligence report on Temah Street.
False alarm on North Union Street.
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Washington Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North near Speedee Cash.
Disturbance on Silver Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on South Union Street.
Reports — Monday
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Three false alarms on Inez Street.
Accident on Bridge.
Disturbance on Holly Drive.
Accident on Covington Road.
Traffic stop on Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
John Paul Hall Jr., 46, 413-A Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.
Daketia Minor, 40, 7 North Perrault Street, Natchez, on charge of public drunkenness. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on West Wilderness Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Pecan Way.
Accident on State Street.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Threats on Cottage Home Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Simple assault on Springfield Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Paul Green & Associates Realtors.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Loitering on Lower Woodville Road.
Theft on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on Southmoor Drive.
Accident on Springfield Road.
Hit and run on Ingram Circle.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jesse McDowell, 29, 18 Blueberry Road, Poplarville, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.
Jessie Rupe, 23, 23247, Tanglewood Drive, Franklinton, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute.
Jonathan Perry, 40, 2636 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
Thomas White, 42, 27393, Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
Korie Roberts, 21, 135 Morace Road, Vidalai, on charges of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice.
Trey A. Wright, 24, 132 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.
Kenneth R. Kelly, 58, 141 Doyle Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackary C. Freeman, 28, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
James Babry, 42, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
Branson C Vidrine, 19, 26356 Louisiana 15, on charges of simple escape, simple criminal damage to property.
Dandrel Williams, 28, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
Arrests — Monday
Mark Ezell, 60, 168 Camelia Street, Vidalia, on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespass.
Charles James, 52, 198 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespass.
Mark Skinner, 30, 1067 Shorty Lane, Mamau, on charges of 2nd degree battery and extortion.
Melvin F. Jackson, 28, 180 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of Simple Burglary on three counts, battery on police officer and resisting with force.
Jenna W. Seyfarth, 30, Vidalia on charges of principal to forgery, principal to bank fraud and principal to exploiting of infirmed.
Nicola R. Lopez, 45, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, on charges of bank fraud, forgery and exploitation of infirmed.
Reports — Tuesday
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Auto accident on Louisiana 15
Theft on US84
Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street
Loose Horses on Louisiana 3196
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Auto Accident on Doty Road
Simple escape on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Theft on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Disturbance on Harbor Road
Disturbance on Doty Road
Medical call on 3rd Street
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Fire on Fisherman Drive
Fight on Silver Street
Medical call on Clark Circle
Reports — Monday
Fire on US84
Miscellaneous call on Natchez
Theft on Rokofee Road
Theft on Ron Road
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Welfare check on Campbell Drive
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Peach Street
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Louisiana 907
Disturbance on Park Drive
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Unwanted person on Jones Street
Medical call on Viking Street