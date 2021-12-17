Crime Reports: Dec. 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Monroe Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on South Union Street.

Intelligence report on Temah Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North near Speedee Cash.

Disturbance on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on South Union Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three false alarms on Inez Street.

Accident on Bridge.

Disturbance on Holly Drive.

Accident on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Walnut Street.

Suspicious activity on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

John Paul Hall Jr., 46, 413-A Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Daketia Minor, 40, 7 North Perrault Street, Natchez, on charge of public drunkenness. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Pecan Way.

Accident on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Threats on Cottage Home Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Springfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Paul Green & Associates Realtors.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Loitering on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Southmoor Drive.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Hit and run on Ingram Circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jesse McDowell, 29, 18 Blueberry Road, Poplarville, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.

Jessie Rupe, 23, 23247, Tanglewood Drive, Franklinton, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute.

Jonathan Perry, 40, 2636 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.

Thomas White, 42, 27393, Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.

Korie Roberts, 21, 135 Morace Road, Vidalai, on charges of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice.

Trey A. Wright, 24, 132 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.

Kenneth R. Kelly, 58, 141 Doyle Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zackary C. Freeman, 28, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.

James Babry, 42, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.

Branson C Vidrine, 19, 26356 Louisiana 15, on charges of simple escape, simple criminal damage to property.

Dandrel Williams, 28, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.

Arrests — Monday

Mark Ezell, 60, 168 Camelia Street, Vidalia, on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespass.

Charles James, 52, 198 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespass.

Mark Skinner, 30, 1067 Shorty Lane, Mamau, on charges of 2nd degree battery and extortion.

Melvin F. Jackson, 28, 180 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of Simple Burglary on three counts, battery on police officer and resisting with force.

Jenna W. Seyfarth, 30, Vidalia on charges of principal to forgery, principal to bank fraud and principal to exploiting of infirmed.

Nicola R. Lopez, 45, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, on charges of bank fraud, forgery and exploitation of infirmed.

Reports — Tuesday

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Theft on US84

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Loose Horses on Louisiana 3196

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Doty Road

Simple escape on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Theft on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Disturbance on Harbor Road

Disturbance on Doty Road

Medical call on 3rd Street

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Fire on Fisherman Drive

Fight on Silver Street

Medical call on Clark Circle

Reports — Monday

Fire on US84

Miscellaneous call on Natchez

Theft on Rokofee Road

Theft on Ron Road

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Welfare check on Campbell Drive

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Peach Street

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Louisiana 907

Disturbance on Park Drive

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Unwanted person on Jones Street

Medical call on Viking Street