Huddy Lees scores 14 as Lady Wave defeat Lady Flashes

NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s Lady Wave beat St. Aloysius 35-27 Friday night. It was a comfortable win for Cathedral as the Flashes did not threaten their lead until the fourth quarter, and by then, it was too late.

Huddly Lees scored 14 points in the game and was a big part of the victory. Cathedral did not shoot the ball well, but those missed opportunities converted into rebound and scoring chances for Lees.

“I’m very proud of her. I told her what her role was on our team. She is our cleanup,” Bernita Dunbar said. “She got very good rebounds, put up the shots and made them. I’m proud of the girls for playing as a team tonight.”

Defensively, they held St. Al to two points in the third quarter. This took a lot of the air out of the game. The gym was quiet for a rivalry game.

Cathedral’s Lauren Dunbar made a lot of selfless plays on the floor in the second half. She would drive the lane, and instead of taking a contested shot, she would kick the ball out to a teammate. Her mom was very proud of her play.

“If she finds a girl who is open, she will feed it to her teammate,” Bernita said. “She wants to get us in a position to score. I want her to shoot the ball more, but when she passes it to her teammates, and they make the shot, I’m proud of her selflessness.”

Next week, Cathedral will host a basketball tournament before the Christmas break. There will be basketball action Monday and Tuesday at Cathedral. Bernita said she hopes her team improves on a few things.

“We need to shoot the ball better in this tournament and we need to turn our defense up,” Bernita said. “We have to make the easy baskets we missed tonight.”