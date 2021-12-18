Lopsided finals in Brookhaven Academy, ACCS contest

NATCHEZ — It was a lopsided affair in the girls and boys games at Adams County Christian School Saturday afternoon. Brookhaven Academy won the girls’ game 62-16.

AC found itself down 32-2 at the end of the first quarter, and it was too big of a deficit. Georgia Martin led the Lady Rebels in scoring with five points.

Seniors Brooke Collier and Maddie Campbell are hustling all over the court, and McKenzie Campbell gives the team an energetic spark with her speed and agility. Head coach Richy Spears said they have shown moments of good play.

“We have to get better with the basketball in our hands,” Spears said. “We play hard we just need something good to happen. If the good things can happen for us, we could pick up some confidence, and it would help us out.”

His goal for his team is to get better every time they step on the court. It is the command he has given for every practice and game. Oak Forrest is the last opponent they will face before Christmas break.

“The more we play and practice, the better we will get. I feel like we could play better. I have seen some growth. The last couple of nights we have played tough competition. I think we have gotten better from the first part of the year.”

AC’s boys’ team has faced strong competition as well. Brookhaven Academy is a traditional powerhouse in private school basketball. It was a big statement win for AC as they won 53-20.

The Cougars matched up well with the Rebels Saturday afternoon in warmups. Adams County Christian broke loose in the second half to beat Brookhaven Academy. One point separated the teams at halftime as AC led 13-12. Head coach Matthew Freeman said it was a tragedy scoring 13 points in the first half.

“On the other hand, I told them it was good we held BA to 12 points,” Freeman said. “We use our length and athleticism to slow teams down on defense. In the second half, I expected it to be similar. Both teams would struggle offensively and play good defense.”

Offensively, the Rebels exploded with 40 points in the second half. Tiqi Griffin would finish the game with 13 points, and Edarius “Big E” Green Jr. finished with 11 points.

AC’s Samuel Merritt hit a three-pointer to end the third quarter, and that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Brookhaven Academy. Their offense did not do much the rest of the game.

“We executed better in the second half,” Freeman said. The offense showed up. We don’t block out, we don’t shoot free throws well, and we don’t shoot the three well. Those are always an emphasis in practice.”