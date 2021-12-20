Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

June 24, 1947 – Dec. 16, 2021

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Lillie was born on June 24, 1947, to Lucille Smith Brown and Henry Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Lee Brown and Phillip Brown, Jr. and one son-in-law, Ronald Thomas.

Lillie leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Felicia Thomas and Yolanda (Thomas) Morgan both of Natchez; one son, Levi (Regina) Myles, Jr. of Jacksonville, NC; one sister, Dewana Myles Strauder of Natchez, MS; two brothers, Nathaniel (Sandra) Smith and James Edward Smith of Natchez, MS; and a host of grandchildren, great-grand grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

