Storm get win over Opelousas in Lafayette tournament

LAFAYETTE — Delta Charter’s Lady Storm got off to a 1-0 start in a holiday tournament game Tuesday afternoon. Cailey Geoghagen scored two goals and Alexis Yates had an assist on a through ball to Geoghagen to give Delta Charter a 2-1 victory over Opelousas.

Head coach Christal McGlothin said it was not the prettiest of wins. Her squad struggled with touches and had a hard time getting in sync on the field. She believes the long trip to Lafayette may have been a cause for the performance. She knows her team can play better.

“I know as a team they could play better. When we play together as a unit we can beat anybody,” McGlothin said. “Some of my younger players stepped up. I was missing two starters and my younger players played well today. Olivia Hedrick played well and did a great job moving the ball. Chloe McGlothin stepped up on the back line today and Racheal Brown stepped up too. I feel positive about their performance.”

Hedrick, McGlothin and Brown are seventh and eighth graders who are in their first year playing soccer, she said. Opelousas was an aggressive team and fouled a lot. Delta Charter captain Chloe Smith had a rough game as they knocked her around the duration of the game.