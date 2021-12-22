Cathedral football players selected to MAIS 5A District 3 All-District team

NATCHEZ — Cathedral had nine players selected to the MAIS 5A District 3 All-District team. Players are chosen by the district’s coaches.

First team

Junior quarterback Noah Russ. He was 139/238 in passing with 1,931 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes and 24 carries for 116 rushing yards.

Junior running back and defensive back Kaden Batieste. He had 189 carries for 873 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 10 catches for 123 receiving yards, 32.2 avg per kick return with a 97-yard kickoff return for touchdown, 27 tackles, 11 pass break ups and a forced fumble.

Senior wide receiver Christian Wright. He had 50 catches, 924 receiving yards, 13 touchdown catches and a MAIS all star selection.

Senior wide receiver or defensive back, Harper Jones. He had 36 catches, 551 receiving yards, five touchdown catches, 34 tackles, 7 pass break ups, one interception, one fumble recovery.