Cathedral football players selected to MAIS 5A District 3 All-District team
Published 10:33 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021
NATCHEZ — Cathedral had nine players selected to the MAIS 5A District 3 All-District team. Players are chosen by the district’s coaches.
First team
- Junior quarterback Noah Russ. He was 139/238 in passing with 1,931 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes and 24 carries for 116 rushing yards.
- Junior running back and defensive back Kaden Batieste. He had 189 carries for 873 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 10 catches for 123 receiving yards, 32.2 avg per kick return with a 97-yard kickoff return for touchdown, 27 tackles, 11 pass break ups and a forced fumble.
- Senior wide receiver Christian Wright. He had 50 catches, 924 receiving yards, 13 touchdown catches and a MAIS all star selection.
- Senior wide receiver or defensive back, Harper Jones. He had 36 catches, 551 receiving yards, five touchdown catches, 34 tackles, 7 pass break ups, one interception, one fumble recovery.
- Senior defensive back Paxton Junkin. He had 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass break ups, two fumble recoveries, a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown, 17 catches for 135 receiving yards, two touchdown catches, 73 rushing yards, 75 passing yards and one touchdown pass.
Second team
- Junior linebacker Jordan Henry. He had 93 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four pass break ups, nine catches for 99 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
- Junior defensive end Jake Hairston. He had 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one fumble recovery.
- Junior defensive end Tanner Wimberly. He had 64 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
- Senior offensive lineman Tyler Gregg. He is a two-year starter on the offensive line with 14 pancake blocks, only 1 sack allowed in over 250 passing attempts. On defense, he had 17 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble..