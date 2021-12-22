Lady Trojans cruise to victory

JONESVILLE, La. — The Block High School Lady Bears went into their home game against the Ferriday High School Lady Trojans with several players out due to COVID-19 and it showed as the Lady Trojans cruised to a 63-10 win over the Lady Bears Tuesday night.

“They had several players in quarantine. They were a little short-handed. We took advantage of that early,” Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron said.

Abron added that her players are trying to get their legs back and their rhythm back after having to cancel the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“One of the things we’ve been working on is our full-court defense. It had not worked at all for us. It finally worked (Tuesday) night,” Abron said. “That was more or less the key. Applying the pressure early.”

Ferriday scored 27 points in the first quarter while Block was held to just two points. The second quarter wasn’t much better for the home team as the Lady Trojans put up 18 points while the Lady Bears managed only four points for a 45-6 Ferriday lead at halftime. The third quarter was more of the same except that Block was shut out 16-0 to go into the fourth quarter down 61-6.

“We are a much better team when we press,” Abron said. “We don’t have the size that we had in the past. We have to use our speed and our defense to generate easy points.

Shakeria Washington led the Lady Trojans with 18 points while Shekayla Miller had 16 points and Aaliyah Gray added 13 points.

Ferriday (5-3) next plays at the Sicily Island Tournament Dec. 28-30. The Lady Trojans take on Franklin Parish High School at 2:45 p.m. next Tuesday, Delta Charter School at 11 a.m. next Wednesday, and Madison Parish High School at 2:45 p.m. next Thursday.