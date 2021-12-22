Trojans rally to beat Bears

JONESVILLE, La. — Ferriday High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team trailed Block High School by as many as 10 points early in the first half, but the Trojans gained their composure and played much better afterwards and that enabled them to rally for a 63-59 win over the Bears Tuesday night.

Ferriday head coach Shawn Davis said the Trojans were out of sync throughout the first quarter and in the early stages of the second quarter. That helped Block take a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and 17-7 early in the second quarter. Then the Trojans started to gain momentum at that point.

“We started off real flat. We were rushing too many shots. We got caught up in the crowd. They had a big crowd,” Davis said. “Once we settled down, we started moving the ball more. Started taking better shots. Took better care of the ball.”

The Trojans outscored the Bears 17-14 in the second quarter, but still trailed 27-24 at halftime. Led by Derrick Carson and Pamerion Swanson, Ferriday took the lead at 48-46 at the end of the third quarter by putting up 24 points while Block scored 19 points.

The Bears tried their best to pull out the victory on their home court, but they were outscored by the Trojans 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

“We made more plays down the stretch,” Davis said.

Carson led the Trojans with 20 points and Swanson poured in 16 points.

Ferriday (5-5) next plays at the Sicily Island Tournament Dec. 28-30. The Trojans take on Franklin Parish High School next Tuesday at a time to be determined.