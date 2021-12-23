Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop winners earn gift cards

Winners of the Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop contest in The Natchez Democrat picked up their gift card prizes on Wednesday.

Ten winners were chosen at random from among thousands of entries in the online contest. The winners earned gift cards from the savvy businesses who participated in the holiday promotion.

Continue to read The Natchez Democrat in print and online for more opportunities to win reader contests.

Winners in the Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop contest were Alaina Clark, Kay Franks, Kimberlee Pernell, Terry Estes, Delia Bryan, Kathy King, Angel Lindsey, Shirley Petkovsek, Aileen Penton and Caurie Norris.