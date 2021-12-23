Crime Reports: Dec. 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Tiffany Jaynae Perkins, 27, 21 Fourth Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.00.

David Lionel Anderson, 31, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence, simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Monday

Daquiria Venicha Hunt, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, on charge of one felony count of uttering a forgery and one misdemeanor count of uttering a forgery. No bond set on either count.

Mark Anthony Shillak, 25, 144 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

False alarm on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Horseshoe Circle.

Harassment on Linton Avenue.

Accident on Wall Street.

Simple assault on Virginia Avenue.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on South Pearl Street.

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on South Shields Lane.

Unauthorized use on Park Place.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Bryson Maurico Wallace, 25, 2734 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. Released on $75,000 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Laquanda Tameka Lewis, 40, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Released on $10,000 bond.

Logan Matthew McCurdy, 36, 1 Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released on $5,000 bond.

Delronta Odell Tyler, 20, 2757 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Gregory Charles Rose, 46, 32 Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Valerie Renee Selmon, 54, 104 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of false reporting of a crime. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Dixie Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on North Shields Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on West Kirby Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Gregory Circle.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Parkway Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Loose livestock on Stardust Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Stardust Road.

Malicious mischief on Phillip West Road.

Intelligence report on Cindy Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Deer Lake Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Monday

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Ames Road

Medical call on Stephens Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Margaret Circle

Theft on Carter Street

Theft on Carter street

Miscellaneous call at Pac Man

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Clinton Street

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Welfare Check on Cowan Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Margaret Circle