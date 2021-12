June 5, 1946 – Dec. 21, 2021

Graveside Services for Curtis Edward Jones, 75 of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Riverbridge Specialist Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.