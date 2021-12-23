Delta Charter scratches out scoreless draw to finish Lafayette Tournament

LAFAYETTE — Delta Charter’s girls soccer team was missing a winger and a goalkeeper when they played against Sam Houston Wednesday night. They were 1-1 with a 2-1 win against Opelousas and a 4-0 defeat to Ascension Episcopal coming into the final game in the Lafayette Tournament.

Head coach Christal McGlothin said the game with Sam Houston would be tough. They were able to draw the game 0-0 to end the tournament 1-1-1 before going to Christmas break.

“I am super proud of my girls tonight,” McGlothin said. “With the situation of missing starters, including my goalkeeper who had a hip injury in a game last night, it was tough.”

She had to make some adjustments to the formation and move girls into different positions than they normally would play. Kensleigh Powers started in goal for the Storm and had seen little practice time in the position but did a wonderful job keeping the game scoreless.

“They adapted well especially after our talk at halftime,” McGlothin said. “I knew we had to play a more defensive game than we usually do.”

Delta Charter’s Girls team returns to action against Franklin Parish on January 7th and the boys team will return to action against Glenmora on January 6th.