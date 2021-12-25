Miss-Lou Youth Basketball opens registration for 27th season

It is the 27th year for the Miss-Lou youth basketball league. Registration is open to kids aged 4 years-old to 13-years-old. People can register at the Vidalia Upper Elementary gym on Saturday January 8th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additionally, people can register at Hometown Sports. The registration fee is $70 and covers the jerseys, trophies, team pictures, insurance and playing a minimum of 10 games. Boys and girls in the Miss-Lou are welcome to participate individually or through their schools. Home schooled children are also welcomed.

Any new player needs to show their birth certificate when they register. League age is determined by your age on January 1st. Tryouts for each Age Group is as follows.

Upper Elementary Gym:

8 and under girls on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8 and under boys on Tuesday Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12 and under girls on Thursday Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

10 and under Boys on Thursday Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 and under girls on Friday Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6 and under boys on Friday Jan. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vidalia Junior High Gym

13 and under boys on Saturday Jan. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or coaching a team can call Mike Bowlin at 601-431-9783.