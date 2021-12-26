Be a blessing with what you have

Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents.

Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.” — Mark 12:41-43 NIV

The recent actions of a Natchez woman in a Walmart store in Canton, Texas brought this passage to mind. It is easy to give out of an abundance, but when you are struggling as a single parent, working through nursing school or fighting cancer, not so much.

Joyce Hargrave did all of those things and even through those struggles she counted her blessings and gave to others freely. No one but Hargrave was surprised when her kind actions were eventually noticed by others and acknowledged.

Hargrave said when all the cards were stacked against her, God chose to bless her for being a blessing to others. That was her excuse for doing a random act of kindness for strangers in the Walmart checkout line. After they attempted to use a malfunctioning credit card to do their Christmas shopping, Hargrave jumped in without hesitating and said she would pay for it.

When they protested, because Christmas shopping isn’t cheap, Hargrave insisted.

She said to them, “God has blessed me, so I’m going to bless you.”

Hargrave, a successful business owner today, said she came out of challenging life situations to get where she is. Because of that, she understands what it means to be struggling.

But instead of holding on to what she has, she gives it away to someone else—and not just during Christmas.

Her story is inspiring to us all. It inspires us not to give to get recognition out of it, but because someone needs it and—by the grace of God—we are able to help.