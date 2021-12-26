Fayette shooting sends five to Merit Health Natchez

NATCHEZ — An early morning shooting in Fayette sent five people to the Merit Health Natchez emergency department seeking medical treatment.

At least one person has died in the shooting, which occurred in Fayette in Jefferson County, according to as yet unconfirmed reports.

Natchez Police responded to Merit Health Natchez when the shooting victims began arriving.

“We responded to the hospital as we always do in such situations, but the shootings did not occur in our jurisdiction. We secured the perimeter and helped gather names, but we are not investigating,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “It was a chaotic situation.”

No other information about this shooting was available at this writing. Jefferson County Police Chief James Bailey nor Fayette Police Chief LaShawn McMiller were immediately available to provide additional information.