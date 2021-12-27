Sept. 26, 1956 – Dec. 16, 2021

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Dorothy Jean Newsom, affectionally known as “Dot” was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Harriston, MS, to the late Carrie Mae Hamlin. She confessed Christ at an early age at Greenleaf Baptist Church in Harriston, MS.

Dorothy attended Liddell Elem. School and Jefferson Co. High School in Fayette, MS where she graduated as Valedictorian in 1974. She attended Alcorn State University and graduated in 1978 Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Dorothy was an Educator for over 25 years and afterwards became a Uniserv Director. She also served as an active member of the M.A.E.

Dorothy was an active member of Greenleaf Baptist Church and held various positions including Church Secretary, Choir President, and Announcing Clerk. This faithful servant continued to serve until her health failed.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: niece, Jennifer McKenzie (Roosevelt); two great nieces, Lauren and Ashley; brother–in-law, Pastor David Hunter (all of Houston, Texas). She leaves many devoted church members in Mississippi and Texas where she was considered a member of Greater Riverdale Baptist Church. She also leaves many friends and loved ones to cherish her memories.