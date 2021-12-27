March 18, 1959 – Dec. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Larry was born March 18, 1959, in Natchez, MS, the son of Gloria Luss McCoy and the late Albert Irving, Sr. He was a 1977 graduate of North Natchez High School. He was a retired supervisor from DOW Chemical of Baton Rouge. Larry was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Natchez, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and coaching little league sports.

He is preceded in death by his father; paternal and maternal grandparents; grandson, Jeremy Buckles, and granddaughter, DeShaunta Buckles.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Gloria Luss McCoy; one son, Larry Goodin; four daughters, Gretrice McKnight (Jesse), Latarsha Bernard Thomas, Grenisha Luss Young (Ernest), and Casey Goodin Weatherspoon (Jonathan); brothers, Cedric McCoy (Glevia), Ronald Luss (Aletha), Albert Irving, Jr., Eldon Irving, and Brian Irving; sisters, Allison Isaac, Angela Flanagan (Kevin), Brenza Irving Jones (Billy), Nia Hoffman, Ellana Irving Golden (Troy), and Donna Irving; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

