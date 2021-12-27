Dec. 23, 1957 – Dec. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Patricia A. Thomas, 63, of Natchez, MS, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30. 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS at 11 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Robert D Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home from 4 until 5 p.m.

Social Distancing and mask will be enforced at all times