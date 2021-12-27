March 21, 1930 – Dec. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Vera Jewel Wilkins, 91, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Natchez, will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the George F. West Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Vera Jewel was born March 21, 1930, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Eloise Morrison and George Stevenson. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Her hobbies included praying, reading the bible, singing hymns, watching Inspiration Network, Deal or No Deal, The Young & Restless, The Waltons’, The Little House on the Prairie, and writing poetry.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Ramona Wilkins and Carol Watson; sisters, Leonia Bradley, Marie Gordon, and Pearl Johnson; brothers, Earl Stevenson, Francis Stevenson, and Vernon Stevenson; grandchildren, Joseph Price and Jeffery Barnes.

Vera Jewel leaves to cherish her memories, four sons, Elisha Wilkins, Jr., Ronald Wilkins, Joseph Wilkins, and Juan Wilkins; six daughters, Mary Lee Johnson (William), Merelyn Wilkins, Bonnie McCoy, Juanita Gooden (Ernest), Shelia Terrell (Henry) and Gwen Barnes; a grandchild/daughter she helped raised, Lyvonne “Flossie” Mason; 21 grandchildren, 52 great- grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

