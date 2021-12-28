April 3, 1940 – Dec. 26, 2021

Services for Peggy Sue Parkes, 81, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Tim Blalock officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Mrs. Parkes was born April 3, 1940 in Houston, MS the daughter of James Willard Collins and Sallie Sue King Collins.

She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a graduate of MSCW, teacher and librarian at all levels, loved books, travel and cats of any variety. She had an affinity for genealogy and no doubt was greeted by many ancestors she had come to know through her work.

Mrs. Parkes was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Collins and Sallie Sue Collins.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Parkes of Natchez; son, William Parkes and wife Lee of Mobile, AL; daughter, Margaret Chapman and husband, Keith of O’Fallon, IL; nine grandchildren, Chelsea Murrill and husband Andrew, Blake Parkes and wife Natalie, Ethan Parkes, Hannah Parkes, Dylan Parkes, Benjamin Chapman, Emma Petitt and husband Skylar, Mae Chapman and John Chapman.

Pallbearers will be Ben Chapman, Blake Parkes, Ethan Parkes, Dylan Parkes, John Chapman and Keith Chapman.

