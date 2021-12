WOODVILLE – Graveside Services for Kathy L. Dennis, 65, from Doloroso, Mississippi who died December 20, 2021, at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez will be held at noon on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Cory Cemetery in Doloroso, Mississippi with Reverend Dr. Reginald L. Jackson officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.