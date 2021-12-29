May 26, 1965 – Dec. 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Nelson Samuel, 65, of Natchez, who died December 19, 2021, will be at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Sunday, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required.

Survivors include one daughter, Lashunda Nelson; mother, Joan E. Nelson; sister, Carolyn Hargrave (George Hargrave); sister, Edna Sago; and three grandchildren.

