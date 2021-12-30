Free at-home COVID test kits to be distributed Tuesday

VIDALIA — The Vidalia Fire Department is partnering with the Concordia Parish OHSEP to distribute COVID-19 at-home test kits at no cost.

The free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday, January 4, 2022, said Tim Vanier, director of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness in a Thursday news release.

Individuals can pick up a Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test from Vidalia Municipal Complex, use it in the privacy of their home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes.

The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations, he said.

“We are pleased to work with the Vidalia Fire Department to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility to COVID-19 testing” Vanier said.

The free COVID-19 home test kits will be available at the Vidalia Municipal Complex located at 200 Vernon Stevens Blvd. on Tuesday Jan. 4, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Individuals wishing to receive a test kit will drive through the Vidalia Municipal Complex and the test kits will be distributed by Vidalia Fire Department and Concordia Parish OHSEP personnel without anyone leaving the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

Vidalia Fire Department personnel will be visible and giving directions to maintain an organized flow of traffic both in and out of the complex without causing traffic congestion. There are no qualifications to receive one of the free test kits.

The Concordia Parish OHSEP is asking residents to follow up with their primary care provider if there is a positive result for further treatment and evaluation.

Due to the shortage of testing kits available throughout the state at the present time, the Concordia Parish OHSEP is also asking only those individuals that believe they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus or individuals that may have signs and symptoms to pick up the free home test kits.