Lady Trojans press shuts down Lady Jaguars to close Sicily Island Tournament

SICILY ISLAND, La — Ferriday closed the Sicily Island tournament on a positive note by beating Madison Parish 61-43. Madison struggled against the press in the first half. In the second half, the Jaguars found it more challenging.

Head coach Lisa Abron said she adjusted with her team’s defense at halftime. Trojans worked the first half in a 1-1-2-1 press and moved to a 1-3-1 press in the second half to conserve energy.

“We changed it up just a little bit, and we got a bunch of baskets off of their turnovers, and it swung the game in our favor,” Abron said. “It was so hot in the gym, and they were exhausted. Our press causes them to get tired easily, but I kept telling them to keep playing.”

Sicily Island’s gym is sweltering in the heat as highs reach the 75-80 degree range. It’s a bit unusual to deal with the heat this time of year, she said.

Her girls said the heat felt like the summer, but they had to keep playing through it.

Halfway through the season, Abron said she expects a lot from her team. They are a veteran group and are getting into a nice rhythm for a stretch of district play. The New Year’s tournament helps the Trojans get back in the flow of the game.

“It helps us get our legs and energy back so we can be ready for January,” Abron said. “I’ve been coming to this tournament for a while. It’s always good to come and play the local teams. I enjoy it.”

Ferriday was led by Aaliyah Gray, and Shekayla Miller, who scored 21 points each. They made a difference in the game.

“They are our team captains. I expect a whole lot from both of them,” Abron said. “Gray hasn’t been doing well, but in the last few games she has stepped up a lot. We have been asking her to do that since day one. I’m proud of them. When they are on, the team follows their lead.”