Court Case Conclusions: Jan 5, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Period of Dec. 22-28:

Gregory J. Hammett charged with three counts of simple assault on a policeman. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Larry Earl Smith charged with felony malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Larry Earl Smith charged with two counts of cyberstalking – email. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Terell Charles Sims charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Period of Dec. 22-28

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

Mario Bachan, 22, charged with public drunkenness. Case dismissed.

Jovanti Barnes, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement officers. Sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Jovanti Barnes, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Jovanti Barnes, Age N/A, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case remanded to files for one year.

Roger Clay Myles III, 27, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession. Fine set at $523.75.

Kimberly Nickelson, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days suspended.

Vernon Tenner, 46, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 10 days suspended.

Vernon Tenner, 46, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Trayvon White, 21, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case dismissed.

Antoine Levell Bacon, 42, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Dantasia McGuire, 25, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Tymond Dison, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, trespassing, and willful trespassing. Sentenced to 90 days in jail. Banned from Walmart. No fine assessed.

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

Jacarius Moore, 18, charged with shooting into a dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 18, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.