Crime Reports: Jan 5, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Kevin Raynard Hargrave, 31, 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations – intent to distribute. No fine set.

Calvin Blake, 29, 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations – intent to distribute – 230 grams and felon carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Oliver Wendell Harrison, 39, 1707 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minn., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $650.00.

Stedman Shamar Carradine, 20, 811 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.

Jamison Jamar Fountain, 31, 157 Norton Lane, Roxie, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Joey T. Walker, 41, 9 Shadow Lane, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Jessica Nicole Lewis, 36, 1707 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minn., on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Tyrus Omar Bernard, 40, 108 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Brandon Lashaun Butler, 22, 160 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $898.75.

Reports — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seragent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

False alarm on Overton Road.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Bishop Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Bridge.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Traffic stop at Police Department.

Disturbance on Silver Street.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Breaking and entering on Minor Street.

Threats on Hampton Court.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Friday, Dec. 31, 2022

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops across from St. Mary’s Church.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Marblestone Road.

Petit larceny on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Property damage on Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Temple Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2022

Unauthorized use on Watts Avenue.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise/music on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Alabama Street.

False alarm on Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2022

Two false alarms on Brentwood Lane.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Theft on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Shots fired on Oakland Drive.

Hit and run on North Commerce Street.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.

Petit larceny on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Grant Street.

Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Keagan Gage Brown, 19, 12 Red Fox Road, charged with aggravated domestic violence. Held on no bond.

Jalandric Keon Glenn, 18, 587 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of speeding and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Howard Levy, 22, 28 White Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 32, 25 ½ East Woodlawn Avenue, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Hunter Machael Donald, 65, 6 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of animal cruelty. Released on $20,000 bond.

Jason Allen Johnson, 34, 6A Longmire Road, Natchez, on charges of cyberstalking and driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond on driving while license suspended charge. Bond set at $50,000 on cyberstalking charge.

Arrests — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Shannon Christian Brown, 26, 5179 Red Lick Road, Lorman, on charge of no insurance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Lace Spring Foster-Dunigan, 42, 8 Owl Lane, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Wayne Hammett, 61, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of seat belt violation and one count of driving under the influence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jose Aristides Hernandez, 34, 14103 Forest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, La., on charge of DUI. Released without bond.

Tynette Shaneick Jackson, 15 Green Pasture Road, Fayette, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Johnnie Robinson Jr., 20, 2502 Rodney Road, Lorman, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $5,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school teacher, etc. Held on $500.00 bond.

Rex Edward Lambert, 55, 22 Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Judith Lynn Roberts, 51, 256 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

False alarm on Howard Loop Road.

Reports — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Simple assault on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Animal cruelty on State Street.

Burglary on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Brooklyn Drive.

Dog problem on Firetower Road.

Intelligence report on Second Street

Traffic stop on Cannonsburg Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Reports — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

False alarm on Booker Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Red Fox Drive.

Suspicious activity on Bryan Road.

Property damage on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Fire on Jason Court.

Accident on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Chinkapin Drive.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Reports — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Newman Road.

Petit larceny on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Anderson Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Parkway Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Burglary on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Unauthorized use on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Malicious mischief on Foster Mound Road.

Property damage on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Vaughn Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on East Wilderness Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Wisteria Street.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Gamberi Feed & Farm Supply.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Rand Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Intelligence report on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Hit and run on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Village Square Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

False alarm on Firetower Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road/U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Shots fired on Ingram Circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Valerie Coley, 32, 1 Hilcrest Drive Natchez, on charges of possesion of schedule II.

Colton Egloff, 26, homeless, Vidalia, on charges of flight from officer, criminal damage to property, battery on an officer, no drivers license and criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia.

Conway J David, 36, 112 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, resisting with force on 12 counts, felony criminal damage to property and public intoxication .

Jerry Brawnell Jr. 41. 104 Bayou Drive, Vidalia, on charges of possession schedule II, drug paraphernalia, warrant for other agency

Arrests — Sunday

Delta Thomas, 36, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse, Child endangerment, domestic abuse and strangulation, interfering with emergency communication.

Ben Thomas, 59, 12 Canvasback Court, Roxie, on charges of possession of schedule IV and intimidating a witness.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Mickey Gilley Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 600

Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Drug law violation on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Suspicious person on US84

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive

Unwanted person on Lee Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Wildsville Road

Miscellaneous call on Shop Mart

Loose Horses on Lower Levee Road

Medical call on Enterkin Road

Juvenile problem on Nelson Street

Disturbance in Vidalia a

Medical call on Olive Street

Reports — Friday

Burglary on Oak Street

Loose horses on Lower Levee Road

Loose horses on Louisiana 568

Loose horses on Desota Road

Disturbance on Martin Songs Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 129

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Camelia Street

Theft on Minorca road

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road

Nuisance animals on Sunshine Road

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Welfare check on US84

Miscellaneous call on Ferguson Road

Disturbance on Westlake Drive

Loud music on US84

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Fire on Louisiana 568

Disturbance on Evening Star Alley

Fire on US84

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Carolina Avenue

Medical call on Alabama Avenue

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Attempted break in on Calhoun Road

Auto theft on Concordia park drive

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Theft on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Ron Road

Medical call on Louisiana 65

Theft on Earl Davis Road

Welfare check on Plum Street

Disturbance on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road

Welfare check on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Cottonwood Drive

Medical emergency on Carter Street

Miscellaneous on Shady Lane

Auto Accident on Louisiana 3180

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Johnson Street

Suspicious person on US84

Medical call on Silver Street

Fight on Shady Acres Circle

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive

Domestic violence on pecan acres lane

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Robert Lewis Drive

Fight on Carter street

Miscellaneous call on Loop. road

Medical call on Peach Street

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on 5th Street

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Theft on 104 Circle Drive

Medical call on 7th Street

Medical call on Riverview Parkway

Medical call on Silver Street

Medical call on Ames Road

Medical call on Silver Street

Medical call on Love Street

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane

Disturbance on Bayou Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 568

Nusicance animals on Hammett addition circle

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Theft on 7th street

Miscellaneous call on Levee Heights Road

Auto theft on Carter street

Medical call on 6th street

Medical call on US84

Harassing call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Perch hole bayou road

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Medical call on Alabama Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road