Crime Reports: Jan 5, 2022
Published 1:53 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Kevin Raynard Hargrave, 31, 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations – intent to distribute. No fine set.
Calvin Blake, 29, 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations – intent to distribute – 230 grams and felon carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
Oliver Wendell Harrison, 39, 1707 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minn., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $650.00.
Stedman Shamar Carradine, 20, 811 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.
Jamison Jamar Fountain, 31, 157 Norton Lane, Roxie, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Joey T. Walker, 41, 9 Shadow Lane, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.
Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.
Jessica Nicole Lewis, 36, 1707 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minn., on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.
Arrests — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Tyrus Omar Bernard, 40, 108 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $500.00.
Arrests — Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Brandon Lashaun Butler, 22, 160 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $898.75.
Reports — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Seragent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
False alarm on Overton Road.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Property damage on Bishop Street.
False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Disturbance on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Bridge.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Traffic stop at Police Department.
Disturbance on Silver Street.
False alarm on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Intoxicated driver/subject on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Breaking and entering on Minor Street.
Threats on Hampton Court.
False alarm on Northgate Road.
Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.
False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbance on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Lafayette Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Friday, Dec. 31, 2022
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops across from St. Mary’s Church.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
Traffic stop on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Unwanted subject on Marblestone Road.
Petit larceny on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.
Property damage on Commerce Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Accident on North Temple Road.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Reports — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2022
Unauthorized use on Watts Avenue.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Loud noise/music on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Alabama Street.
False alarm on Mount Carmel Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2022
Two false alarms on Brentwood Lane.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on Devereux Drive.
Theft on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.
Shots fired on Oakland Drive.
Hit and run on North Commerce Street.
Threats on Old Washington Road.
Theft on Liberty Road.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.
Petit larceny on Old Washington Road.
Civil matter on Grant Street.
Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Keagan Gage Brown, 19, 12 Red Fox Road, charged with aggravated domestic violence. Held on no bond.
Jalandric Keon Glenn, 18, 587 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of speeding and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.
Howard Levy, 22, 28 White Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Dantavius Terrell Watson, 32, 25 ½ East Woodlawn Avenue, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Hunter Machael Donald, 65, 6 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of animal cruelty. Released on $20,000 bond.
Jason Allen Johnson, 34, 6A Longmire Road, Natchez, on charges of cyberstalking and driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond on driving while license suspended charge. Bond set at $50,000 on cyberstalking charge.
Arrests — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
Shannon Christian Brown, 26, 5179 Red Lick Road, Lorman, on charge of no insurance. Released on $500.00 bond.
Lace Spring Foster-Dunigan, 42, 8 Owl Lane, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Wayne Hammett, 61, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of seat belt violation and one count of driving under the influence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Jose Aristides Hernandez, 34, 14103 Forest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, La., on charge of DUI. Released without bond.
Tynette Shaneick Jackson, 15 Green Pasture Road, Fayette, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Johnnie Robinson Jr., 20, 2502 Rodney Road, Lorman, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $5,000 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school teacher, etc. Held on $500.00 bond.
Rex Edward Lambert, 55, 22 Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.
Judith Lynn Roberts, 51, 256 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
False alarm on Howard Loop Road.
Reports — Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.
Simple assault on Canvas Back Court.
Traffic stop at McDonald’s.
Animal cruelty on State Street.
Burglary on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Civil matter on Brooklyn Drive.
Dog problem on Firetower Road.
Intelligence report on Second Street
Traffic stop on Cannonsburg Road.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Reports — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
False alarm on Booker Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Disturbance on Red Fox Drive.
Suspicious activity on Bryan Road.
Property damage on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Fire on Jason Court.
Accident on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Chinkapin Drive.
Traffic stop on Kingston Road.
Reports — Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Newman Road.
Petit larceny on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on West Wilderness Road.
Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.
Civil matter on Village Square Boulevard.
Accident on Anderson Drive.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Parkway Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Juvenile problem on Redd Loop Road.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Traffic stop on Kingston Road.
Burglary on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Unauthorized use on Steam Plant Road.
Reports — Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
Malicious mischief on Foster Mound Road.
Property damage on Morgantown Road.
Theft on Vaughn Drive.
Threats on State Street.
Welfare concern/check on East Wilderness Road.
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
False alarm on Rushing Street.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Simple assault on Wisteria Street.
Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.
Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop at Gamberi Feed & Farm Supply.
Traffic stop on Airport Road.
Traffic stop on Rand Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
Intelligence report on State Street.
Fraud/false pretense on State Street.
Hit and run on State Street.
Warrant/affidavit on Village Square Boulevard.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Domestic disturbance on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
False alarm on Firetower Road.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road/U.S. 61 North.
Disturbance on Ingram Circle.
Shots fired on Ingram Circle.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Valerie Coley, 32, 1 Hilcrest Drive Natchez, on charges of possesion of schedule II.
Colton Egloff, 26, homeless, Vidalia, on charges of flight from officer, criminal damage to property, battery on an officer, no drivers license and criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia.
Conway J David, 36, 112 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, resisting with force on 12 counts, felony criminal damage to property and public intoxication .
Jerry Brawnell Jr. 41. 104 Bayou Drive, Vidalia, on charges of possession schedule II, drug paraphernalia, warrant for other agency
Arrests — Sunday
Delta Thomas, 36, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse, Child endangerment, domestic abuse and strangulation, interfering with emergency communication.
Ben Thomas, 59, 12 Canvasback Court, Roxie, on charges of possession of schedule IV and intimidating a witness.
Reports — Thursday
Miscellaneous call on Mickey Gilley Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 600
Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Drug law violation on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Suspicious person on US84
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive
Unwanted person on Lee Street
Welfare check on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Wildsville Road
Miscellaneous call on Shop Mart
Loose Horses on Lower Levee Road
Medical call on Enterkin Road
Juvenile problem on Nelson Street
Disturbance in Vidalia a
Medical call on Olive Street
Reports — Friday
Burglary on Oak Street
Loose horses on Lower Levee Road
Loose horses on Louisiana 568
Loose horses on Desota Road
Disturbance on Martin Songs Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 129
Unwanted person on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Camelia Street
Theft on Minorca road
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road
Nuisance animals on Sunshine Road
Loose horses on Louisiana 15
Welfare check on US84
Miscellaneous call on Ferguson Road
Disturbance on Westlake Drive
Loud music on US84
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Fire on Louisiana 568
Disturbance on Evening Star Alley
Fire on US84
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Carolina Avenue
Medical call on Alabama Avenue
Reports — Saturday
Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive
Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road
Attempted break in on Calhoun Road
Auto theft on Concordia park drive
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Theft on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Ron Road
Medical call on Louisiana 65
Theft on Earl Davis Road
Welfare check on Plum Street
Disturbance on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road
Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road
Welfare check on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on Cottonwood Drive
Medical emergency on Carter Street
Miscellaneous on Shady Lane
Auto Accident on Louisiana 3180
Auto Accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Miscellaneous call on Johnson Street
Suspicious person on US84
Medical call on Silver Street
Fight on Shady Acres Circle
Unwanted person on Skipper Drive
Domestic violence on pecan acres lane
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Robert Lewis Drive
Fight on Carter street
Miscellaneous call on Loop. road
Medical call on Peach Street
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on 5th Street
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Theft on 104 Circle Drive
Medical call on 7th Street
Medical call on Riverview Parkway
Medical call on Silver Street
Medical call on Ames Road
Medical call on Silver Street
Medical call on Love Street
Disturbance on Sunflower Lane
Disturbance on Bayou Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 568
Nusicance animals on Hammett addition circle
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Theft on 7th street
Miscellaneous call on Levee Heights Road
Auto theft on Carter street
Medical call on 6th street
Medical call on US84
Harassing call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane
Miscellaneous call on Perch hole bayou road
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Medical call on Alabama Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road