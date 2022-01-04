Dunbar: A leader on the field

NATCHEZ — Lady Green Wave Lauren Dunbar was voted a best of preps winner in October after leading her team to the MAIS State Tournament in softball. The senior had 37 hits and 40 RBI’s in her senior season.

She had a batting average of .487 and a fielding percentage of .909 in her senior year. Dunbar signed to play softball at East Central Community College after falling in love with the campus, she said in a story back on Nov. 3.

Her senior season with the Lady Green Wave ended with a district title as she celebrated with friends and teammates on her own turf. Cathedral advanced to the state finals tournament in Jackson.

“It meant a lot. I have played at Cathedral since 7th grade and we had never won it,” Dunbar said. “We got close one year. To win the district title my senior year was the cherry on top.”

Dunbar is currently playing basketball for the Green Wave after making a full recovery from her knee injuries. She constantly makes extra passes to teammates to give them a better chance at scoring. She enjoys passing the ball around on the court.

A quiet person who is not a fan of the spotlight, Dunbar said it meant a lot to be chosen as a best of preps winner.

“I think it’s cool there are people who don’t know you and see you make an impact,” Dunbar said. “It means a lot and I’m grateful for that.”