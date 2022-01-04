Natchez police investigating fatal shooting

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting which killed a man, officials said.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Johnny Mason, age 33, was killed by a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Mason was transported to the Emergency Room at Merit Health Natchez, where Lee pronounced him dead just before 3 p.m., he said.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear at this time,” he said, adding Natchez police are investigating the incident. “The body will be transported to Jackson Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.”

