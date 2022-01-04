Natchez police investigating fatal shooting

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting which killed a man, officials said.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Johnny Mason, age 33, was killed by a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Mason was transported to the Emergency Room at Merit Health Natchez, where Lee pronounced him dead just before 3 p.m., he said.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear at this time,” he said, adding Natchez police are investigating the incident. “The body will be transported to Jackson Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

More BREAKING NEWS

Officer-involved shooting reported in Wilkinson County

City discovers money transferred out of accounts; investigation turned over to state auditor’s office

Shot fired hits Cathedral School; no one injured

Jury finds Moore not guilty

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Has the increase in the COVID omicron cases changed your mind about getting vaccinated?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...