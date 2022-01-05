Green Wave sluggish in return to play, fall to Bruins

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team got off to a rough start and was unable to mount a comeback as the Green Wave lost to the St. Joe Madison Bruins 66-52 last Tuesday night in MAIS District 3-5A action.

Playing their first game in two weeks, the host Green Wave looked sluggish on both ends of the court against the visiting Bruins and it showed. By the time the first quarter was over, Cathedral trailed St. Joe Madison 19-7.

The second quarter was not much better as St. Joe Madison outscored Cathedral 17-10 to take a 36-17 lead into halftime.

Cathedral finally woke up in the second half, but the 19-point deficit at the half proved to be too much to overcome. The Green Wave outscored St. Joe Madison 18-13 in the third quarter to make it a 49-35 game. Unfortunately for the Green Wave, they could not make enough stops in the fourth quarter to keep the momentum going. Both teams scored 17 points in the final frame.

Mason Moore led the Green Wave with 17 points and Kaden Batieste had 14 points.

Cathedral (no record given) next plays at Copiah Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.