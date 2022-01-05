NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rounds Cemetery, in Natchez, MS.

JaKari was born in Natchez, MS, June 30, 2021, to Darren Fleming and Lamonica Fitzgerald. He returned to heaven Dec. 26, 2021. Although so small and precious, JaKari made a big impact on our lives. He and his twin brother, JaMari were born three months early and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces. Our precious boys were kept in NICU in Jackson, MS for five months. JaKari will be remembered as a fighter, for he fought to stay with us, but it was just not to be. He is our little angel, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts.

Those who will cherish JaKari’s memory are, his parents; brothers, Braylon Fitzgerald and JaMari Fitzgerald; sister, Sky McMurtry; grandmother, Sheila Fitzgerald and great grandmother, Anglee Fitzgerald; aunts and uncles, Courtney Tucker, Donald Tucker, Kia Hence, Alisha Fitzgerald, Ameila Tucker, Darrius Fitzgerald; cousins, Khaisdy Tucker, Khalaya Tucker, Chloe Davis, and Cailee Davis; great aunts, Carol Fitzgerald, Deloris Fitzgerald, and Priscilla Rounds; great uncles, Ferry Rounds, Cedrick Fitzgerald, and Kevin Fitzgerald; favorite cousins, Dazmine Fitzgerald and Kaelin Beamer.