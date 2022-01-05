Lady Trojans sidelined by COVID-19, game against Madison Parish cancelled

TALLULAH, La. — Ferriday High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Madison Parish High School for a non-LHSAA District 2-2A game against the Lady Jaguars. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has hit the Lady Trojans’ team really hard. So much so that the game was cancelled.

“I have four COVID cases on the team and five in quarantine, so we didn’t play,” Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron said. “We (also) cancelled the Natchez (High School) game, too.

As for when the Lady Trojans will be able to return to action, Abron said on Wednesday morning that she is trying to figure that out, but there’s no exact determination when that will be.

“I really don’t know at this point. Hopefully next week. But it’s hard to say. Depends on whether they’re vaccinated or not. The amount of days depends on whether they’re vaccinated or not,” Abron said.